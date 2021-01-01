e-paper
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government

Mukesh Sahani, who holds animal husbandry and fishery portfolio, has net property of Rs 12.34 crore. However, he does not own any private vehicle for travel.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:47 IST
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
File photo of Mukesh Sahni. (Photo@sonofmallah)
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in the Nitish Kumar government, according to details of assets declared by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the state government’s website.

Sahani, who holds animal husbandry and fishery portfolio, has net property of Rs 12.34 crore. However, he does not own any private vehicle for travel. A goods carrier of Tata Motors is registered under his name in Maharashtra.

The declaration of assets is an annual practice for ministers and officials in the state since 2011.

CM Kumar has property worth Rs 56.53 lakh to his name, while his son Nishant owns property worth Rs 3.62 crore. Officials said that Nishant is richer than his father, as he is owner of the ancestral property.

As per the declarations, CM Kumar holds a residential flat in Delhi’s Dwarka, which is valued around Rs 40 lakh, besides movable property worth Rs 16.53 lakh. He also owns a Ford’s sports car costing Rs 11.32 lakh, apart from having a dozen cows and six calves. The CM has declared Rs 35,885 cash in hand.

Sahani, who became a minister in his maiden attempt, owns two building premises in Mumbai, valued at Rs 7.47 crore and Rs 9.60 crore, each. He also has 114 gram of gold jewellery.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad owns property worth Rs 1.50 crore, which includes share of his wife. He owns five vehicles. Another deputy chief minister Renu Kumari claims to be the owner of movable property worth Rs 61.35 lakh. Interestingly, she has a pistol and a rifle as prized possession.

Public health and engineering department minister Ramprit Paswan is the poorest among all 14 ministers. He owns movable and immovable property worth around Rs 95 lakh, which include immovable property worth Rs 88.50 lakh. His wife, however, owns more land than the minister.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari is owner of property worth Rs 6.08 crore, including immovable assets of Rs 5.70 core. But she does not have any vehicle to travel. Health minister Mangal Pandey, who possesses property worth Rs 2.30 crore, declared to have given Rs 29 lakh as loan to his wife.

Energy minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav and water resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have property worth Rs 1.90 crore each to their names.

Education minister Ashok Choudhary is owner of movable assets worth Rs 3.19 crore, a revolver and a luxury vehicle costing Rs 16 lakh. Agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh owns property worth Rs 1.68 crore.

Social welfare minister Santosh Kumar Suman and revenue and land reforms minister Ram Surat Kumar own property worth Rs 3.31 crore and Rs 11.38 crore respectively.

Mines and geology minister Jivesh Kumar too has property worth Rs 3.56 crore in his name. His wife is richer than the minister.

