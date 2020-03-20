e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Mukesh wished to donate organs, Vinay offered paintings : Report

Mukesh wished to donate organs, Vinay offered paintings : Report

Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh Thakur did not express to give anything. Officials said that this does not qualify as their will.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:31 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 20 (ANI): Ambulance carrying bodies of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case leave from Tihar Jail complex for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Shrikant Singh)
New Delhi, Mar 20 (ANI): Ambulance carrying bodies of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case leave from Tihar Jail complex for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Shrikant Singh)(ANI)
         

One of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Singh, wished to donate his organs and had given it in writing to the authorities, sources in Tihar Jail said on Friday.

All four convicts in the case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged till death at 5:30 am on Friday.

According to sources, Vinay Sharma offered Jail Superintendent to keep the paintings made by him in jail. He also wished that Hanuman Chalisa and a photograph that he keeps with himself should be handed over to his family.

On the other hand, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh Thakur did not express to give anything. Officials said that this does not qualify as their will.

The convicts expressed their wish and gave it in writing when District Magistrate Nehal Bansal went to their cell at around 4:45 or 5 am, about half an hour before the execution.

After their hanging, the bodies were taken from Tihar Jail to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post mortem, where the autopsy will be conducted.

Tihar jail Director-General Sandeep Goel said that the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post mortem.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital later.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in jail during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years.

tags
top news
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies in defence
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies in defence
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news