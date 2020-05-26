e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old attacked with a sickle over honking in Mumbai

20-year-old attacked with a sickle over honking in Mumbai

A brawl broke out when Shejul requested the SUV driver to stop honking. One of the assailants used a sickle to attack Shejul, but he managed to deflect the blow.

mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 13:40 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Earlier, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Shejul and his friends were sitting on a road opposite to Sai Baba Temple at Indira Nagar in Chembur camp, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped near them. Image used for representational purpose only.
Earlier, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Shejul and his friends were sitting on a road opposite to Sai Baba Temple at Indira Nagar in Chembur camp, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped near them. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 20-year-old youth was attacked in Chembur on Sunday evening by three men travelling in a car following a brawl over honking.

Police have registered a case on Monday on the basis of a complaint filed by Vikas Dilip Shejul, a resident of Indira Nagar in Chembur.

The complaint has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, Shejul and his friends were sitting on a road opposite to Sai Baba Temple at Indira Nagar in Chembur camp, when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped near them.

A brawl broke out when Shejul requested the SUV driver to stop honking. One of the assailants used a sickle to attack Shejul, but he managed to deflect the blow. However, he sustained injuries on his shoulder. “One person, identified as Akash, has been arrested. A probe is on,” said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior police inspector, Chembur police station.

‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
