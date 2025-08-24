Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai: Blaze erupts in Goregaon high-rise; fire-fighting operations on

PTI |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 05:24 pm IST

Eight fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations, the official added.

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

A fire erupted in a flat in a residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai. (For representation/PTI)
A fire erupted in a flat in a residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai. (For representation/PTI)

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"A blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm," a BMC official said, adding that the flames spread to a 600 sq. ft. area on the 12th floor.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations, the official added.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai: Blaze erupts in Goregaon high-rise; fire-fighting operations on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On