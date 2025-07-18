Search
Mumbai chawl collapse: eyewitness say damage caused to mosque, cause not confirmed

ANI |
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:58 pm IST

According to the Mumbai police, initial investigations conducted suggested that the collapse occurred due to a cylinder blast inside the building.

A local of Mumbai's Bharat Nagar and witness of the chawl collapse that took place on Friday, leaving seven people trapped, stated that the reason for the blast was not confirmed.

Earlier in the day at least seven people were feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra today morning, as per officials.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Earlier in the day at least seven people were feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra today morning, as per officials.

While speaking to ANI, the local stated that the collapse also caused damage to the mosque located next to the chawl.

"The reason for the blast is not confirmed... The incident happened near the mosque and caused damage to the mosque as well... The fire brigade is conducting a rescue operation.." the local told ANI.

He further stated that no casualties had been reported so far. "All the people have been safely rescued... There are no casualties reported so far..." he added.

Also read: Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; over 10 rescued, 7 trapped as operation goes on

Earlier in the day, at least seven people were feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra today morning, as per officials.

According to the Mumbai police, initial investigations conducted suggested that the collapse occurred due to a cylinder blast inside the building.

