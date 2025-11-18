Mumbai airport to remain shut for 6 hours on Nov 20. Check details

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport on Tuesday announced that it would remain temporarily shut for six hours on November 20. As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm.(MIAL website)

The closure was attributed to the annual maintenance that the airport undertakes after every monsoon to ensure safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards and enable smooth and safe journeys, Mumbai international airport (MIAL) said.

The two runways of the airport will temporarily remain closed from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on 20 November 2025.

“#MumbaiAirport will observe a scheduled runway closure on 20 November 2025 between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs IST for annual post-monsoon maintenance,” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday evening.

“Thank you for your support as we continue to prioritise safe and efficient operations,” it added.

As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting the private airport operator as saying.

Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport.

According to the report, a notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly, MIAL said, adding that this proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience.

Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

The maintenance is expected to include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems, the airport operator said.

Navi Mumbai airport to kickstart operations on December 25

Navi Mumbai international airport (NMIA) is scheduled to begin commercial operations on December 25, 2025, an official statement from the airport operator said on Tuesday.

In the first month, the Navi Mumbai airport will operate for 12 hours between 8 am and 8 pm, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour, PTI reported citing Navi Mumbai international airport private limited (NMIAL).

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8 am on December 25. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.