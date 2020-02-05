e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / High-rise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills catches fire, 8 rescued

High-rise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills catches fire, 8 rescued

The fire brigade deployed eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers to fight the blaze.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Fighters at the Las Palmas building in south Mumbai’s malabar Hills area.
Fighters at the Las Palmas building in south Mumbai’s malabar Hills area. (HT Photo)
         

Firefighters rescued 18 people after a fire broke out late Wednesday evening on the fifth floor of a 15-storey building in south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, officials said.

ANI quoted Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying,”About 17-18 inmates who were trapped in the building due to intense heat and smoke were safely rescued without injuries,”

There were no reports of casualties, they added. The fire at the Las Palmas building was reported at 7:56 pm.

The fire brigade deployed eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers to fight the blaze. Four ambulances were also dispatched to the site.

Fire brigade officials described the blaze as a level 3 fire.

Fire fighting and rescue operations were wound up around 11 pm after the fire was brought under control.

tags
top news
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque
Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news