High-rise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills catches fire, 8 rescued

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:18 IST

Firefighters rescued 18 people after a fire broke out late Wednesday evening on the fifth floor of a 15-storey building in south Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, officials said.

ANI quoted Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying,”About 17-18 inmates who were trapped in the building due to intense heat and smoke were safely rescued without injuries,”

There were no reports of casualties, they added. The fire at the Las Palmas building was reported at 7:56 pm.

The fire brigade deployed eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers to fight the blaze. Four ambulances were also dispatched to the site.

Fire brigade officials described the blaze as a level 3 fire.

Fire fighting and rescue operations were wound up around 11 pm after the fire was brought under control.