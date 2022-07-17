Mumbai local train services disruption today: Details here

Several Mumbai local train services are set to be affected on Sunday as railways operates a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work during the day. According to the central railways, the maintenance mega blocks are “essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety”.

As per a press statement, the down fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 9.30 am and 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations - halting as per the schedule and will also arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Also read: NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project

Diversions are also planned for "up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan" between 10.28 am and 3.25 pm "on up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their scheduled halts". The trains will further be re-diverted on up fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes late.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/Bandra Dn Harbour line - from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm are also facing disruptions.

"The down harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and down harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended," the release said.

Also read: Are commuters drying their clothes in Mumbai locals? Watch viral video

Along with this, "the up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between "9.53 am and 3.20 pm and up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended."

Further, it noted that special railway services will run between Panvel and Kurla - Platform number 8 - during the mega block period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON