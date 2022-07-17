NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project
MUMBAI As the prime minister’s pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators.
Simulators will be used to train drivers and staff that will be responsible to operate the high-speed trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators.
The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types. The first type of simulator will be for training the crew that will be onboard the high-speed train while the second one will have driver consoles that will allow 10 trainee pilots of the bullet train to have a hands-on experience of operating the train.
The cost of the consoles will be Rs.201 crore and has been awarded to Mitsubishi Precision by the NHSRCL.
“The commissioning of the training simulators that will be used for training purposes of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) will be in Vadodara, Gujarat. A sample track is already installed for the training purpose,” said a statement from NHSRCL.
On Thursday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde gave all the approvals pending with the Maharashtra government for the high-speed train project.
In Maharashtra, the NHSRCL has acquired 72 per cent of land required for the project, but only 39 per cent is their physical position. In order to construct the bullet train project, 433.82 hectares of land are required of which 168 hectares have been physically acquired by the NHSRC up till now.
Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after Manish Manjrekar became a victim of cyber fraud. According to the Bandra police, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, 32, Manjrekar, works as security at Tendulkar's residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur. When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off.
Overnight rains add to cooling effect in Delhi, light spells may continue today
With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards north India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a wet and cool Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department data shows while the Ridge station has received 34.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Lodhi road recorded 28mm, Ayanagar 21.1mm and Palam 12.8mm.
West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles
Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action. Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police, Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.
