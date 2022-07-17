NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project

MUMBAI As the prime minister’s pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators.

Simulators will be used to train drivers and staff that will be responsible to operate the high-speed trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators.

The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types. The first type of simulator will be for training the crew that will be onboard the high-speed train while the second one will have driver consoles that will allow 10 trainee pilots of the bullet train to have a hands-on experience of operating the train.

The cost of the consoles will be Rs.201 crore and has been awarded to Mitsubishi Precision by the NHSRCL.

“The commissioning of the training simulators that will be used for training purposes of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) will be in Vadodara, Gujarat. A sample track is already installed for the training purpose,” said a statement from NHSRCL.

On Thursday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde gave all the approvals pending with the Maharashtra government for the high-speed train project.

In Maharashtra, the NHSRCL has acquired 72 per cent of land required for the project, but only 39 per cent is their physical position. In order to construct the bullet train project, 433.82 hectares of land are required of which 168 hectares have been physically acquired by the NHSRC up till now.