A first-year MBBS student from Sir JJ Hospital was allegedly threatened and coerced into transferring ₹10,000 by a group of men in Mumbai's Dongri. The incident occurred on March 5, police said. An FIR has been registered against three unidentified people.(HT Photo )

Based on the student's complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified people.

The incident occurred when the student had dinner at a restaurant near his college. After his dinner, he was approached by a man who started questioning him aggressively.

"Are you new to this area? What are you doing here? This is our area, don't you recognize us?" the man questioned.

When the student said that he failed to recognise him, he took him to a lane nearby and engaged them in a conversation.

Later, he called two more of his friends and threatened the MBBS student to give him all the money he had or else they would kill him, the statement said.

When the student said he had no money on him, the men made him call his father, who arranged for ₹5,000 to be sent through PhonePe.

To arrange the money, he also borrowed ₹5,000 from a friend. The accused then asked the student to scan a QR code on their payment app and conducted four transactions to transfer ₹10,000, PTI reported quoting police.

Following the incident, the student approached Dongri police and complained.

Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified individuals under sections 308(3), 308(2), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter.

