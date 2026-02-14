Mumbai metro pillar collapse: Fadnavis announces ex-gratia as one killed, MMRD imposes penalty on contractor

A portion of the parapet of an under-construction metro bridge fell on a few vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area, killing one person and injuring several others. The slab of the girder bridge of the under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed on a few vehicles in Mumbai.

The incident occurred at around 12:15 pm on on Saturday near Pier P196 of the under-construction Metro line 4 corridor, which stretches from Wadala to Kasarvadavali.

A segment of the parapet close to the Mulund Fire Station fell on an auto rickshaw passing by and injured at least four individuals. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital, and their condition is being closely monitored, HT reported earlier.

Top Points CM Fadnavis announces ex gratia aid - Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the accident and announced a ₹ 5 lakh aid for the kin of the deceased. He also stated that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured and prayed for their speedy recovery

- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the accident and announced a 5 lakh aid for the kin of the deceased. He also stated that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured and prayed for their speedy recovery MMRDA imposes penalty on contractor- Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-II, Ashwin Ashok Mudgal, announced a ₹ 5 crore penalty on the contractor responsible for the project where the accident took place. He also informed that a panel has been formed for a “technical inquiry,” PTI reported. Also read: Class 12 student rams car into pedestrians in Lucknow; 6-year-old boy killed, 4 injured

MMRDA issues detailed statement - In a detailed statement, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that the stretch has been barricaded and a detailed safety assessment has begun in coordination with BMC, disaster management authorities and local police.

- In a detailed statement, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that the stretch has been barricaded and a detailed safety assessment has begun in coordination with BMC, disaster management authorities and local police. Inquiry committee constituted - As per the statement, an inquiry committee has been constituted, headed by Shri Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director of MMRDA.

- As per the statement, an inquiry committee has been constituted, headed by Shri Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director of MMRDA. MMRDA denies viral claims of flagged site - The development authority also denied social media claims that the accident site was at a location flagged previously. It said that both locations are separate.

- The development authority also denied social media claims that the accident site was at a location flagged previously. It said that both locations are separate. 3 injured, one dead- Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi told ANI that four people have been injured, one of whom lost their life. He also said that two people are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU. Also read: Rajasthan: 3 killed, 1 injured in head-on motorcycle collision in Pali district