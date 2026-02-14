Mumbai metro pillar collapse: Fadnavis announces ex-gratia as one killed, MMRD imposes penalty on contractor
Several people were injured after a portion of parapet of under construction Mumbai metro fell on auto rickshaw and car; injured have been moved to hospital.
A portion of the parapet of an under-construction metro bridge fell on a few vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area, killing one person and injuring several others.
The incident occurred at around 12:15 pm on on Saturday near Pier P196 of the under-construction Metro line 4 corridor, which stretches from Wadala to Kasarvadavali.
A segment of the parapet close to the Mulund Fire Station fell on an auto rickshaw passing by and injured at least four individuals. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital, and their condition is being closely monitored, HT reported earlier.
Top Points
- CM Fadnavis announces ex gratia aid- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the accident and announced a ₹5 lakh aid for the kin of the deceased. He also stated that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured and prayed for their speedy recovery
- MMRDA imposes penalty on contractor- Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-II, Ashwin Ashok Mudgal, announced a ₹5 crore penalty on the contractor responsible for the project where the accident took place. He also informed that a panel has been formed for a “technical inquiry,” PTI reported.
Also read: Class 12 student rams car into pedestrians in Lucknow; 6-year-old boy killed, 4 injured
- MMRDA issues detailed statement- In a detailed statement, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that the stretch has been barricaded and a detailed safety assessment has begun in coordination with BMC, disaster management authorities and local police.
- Inquiry committee constituted- As per the statement, an inquiry committee has been constituted, headed by Shri Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director of MMRDA.
- MMRDA denies viral claims of flagged site- The development authority also denied social media claims that the accident site was at a location flagged previously. It said that both locations are separate.
- 3 injured, one dead- Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi told ANI that four people have been injured, one of whom lost their life. He also said that two people are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.
Also read: Rajasthan: 3 killed, 1 injured in head-on motorcycle collision in Pali district
- Mayor says parapet wall installed last night- Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said that the parapet wall/girder was installed last night, ANI reported. “Third-party audit on MMRDA site engineer and concerned contractor will be done,” she was quoted as saying.
- Aditya Thackrey slams state government- Aditya Thackrey also criticised the state government, questioning if the administration will “blacklist this contractor?” Highlighting the poor state of infrastructure, Thackrey, in an X post, wrote, “Life has NO value under the BJP regime.”
Following the incident, the Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway. Construction activity at the immediate stretch has been temporarily halted pending preliminary findings, MMRDA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkansha Purohit
Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.Read More