Mumbai murder: Supriya Sule blames Fadnavis; 'When Muslim boy...': BJP leader

The horrific murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya allegedly by his live-in partner Manoj Sahani (56) who reportedly boiled her body parts and ground them in a mixer at Mumbai's Mira Road opened a war of words between Nationalist Congress Party Supriya Sule and Maharashtra BJP women's wing chief Chitra Wagh as Sule questioned Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Home department. Saraswati was killed and her body was chopped into pieces in a chilling reminder of the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Mumbai police were alerted by the neighbours who got a foul smell. Mumbai Mira Road murder: BJP woman leader Chitra Wagh said Supriya Sule did not comment when a Muslim boy in Pune kidnapped a minor during the rule of the Maha Vika Aghadi.

‘Foul smell, pieces lying’: How Mumbai cops discovered Shraddha Walkar re-run

Reacting to the horrifying details of the murder, NCP leader Supriya Sule said the criminals in the state have no fear of law. Tagging Fadnavis, Sule said, "State Home Minister needs to pay serious attention to his account. Investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in fast track court and give him death sentence."

Mumbai murder: Dumped body parts, foul smells and living with body parts - 5 points on Mira Road case

BJP state women wing president Chitra Kishor Wagh slammed Supriya Sule and said a chameleon would be ashamed to see her changing colours. "Fadnavis is capable enough to take action in the Mira Road case. But you did not feel like speaking out when a minor girl at Manchar in Pune district was kidnapped by a Muslim boy, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, and was not found for two-and-a-half years. Had the MVA government intervened, then Shraddha Walkar would not have been cut into pieces," she said.

"Just another day in Mumbai MMR for a woman. The unconstitutional government is continuing to shame the state," Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted reacting to the video of the cops recovering the woman's body parts kepts in plastics.

Mumbai Mira Road murder: Cut partner's body with tree cutter, boiled in pressure cooker

Accused Manoj Sahani killed Saraswati Caidya a few days ago and then cut her body into pieces with a tree-cutter that he purchased after killing her. Then he boiled the body pieces in a pressure cooker and later put those parts into plastic bags to dispose them of. About 12-13 pieces were recovered from the site. Manoj Sahani and Saraswati have been staying together for the past three years in that flat, but neighbours did not have much information about the reclusive couple.

'When a Muslim boy....': BJP woman leader's jibe

Chitra Wagh referred to the Shraddha Walkar murder case and said that had the Maha Vikas Aghadi government paid attention to Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawalla, she would not have had the same fate. Chitra also cited another incident of a Muslim youth abducting a minor girl in Pune's Manchar.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Delhi last year. After killing her, Aaftab chopped her body parts and disposed them of over a period of time long before the murder was reported. Before shifting to Delhi, Shraddha and Aaftab used to stay in Mumbai and Shraddha had registered a complaint against Aaftab with the Mumbai Police and later withdrew it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail