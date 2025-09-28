Orange alert in Mumbai, Pune; red alert in parts of Maharashtra today; downpour likely till September 30

A red alert for heavy rain is in place for parts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Thane, and an orange alert is issued for Mumbai on Sunday, September 28. Besides, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall activity over Maharashtra till September 30. According to IMD, widespread rainfall and heavy rainfall are predicted in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. (Hindustan Times)

The weather panel warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD, widespread rainfall and heavy rainfall are predicted in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. The State Emergency Operation Centre has informed that citizens should be alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

The statement says that the State Emergency Operation Centre has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.

For September 28, a mix of yellow, red and orange alerts have been issued by IMD, with orange alerts in Pune and Mumbai and red alerts in Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded in Washim, Nagpur, Amravati, Dhule and more.

A red alert is in place for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Nashik for September 29, and it is likely that rain may subside from October.

The Maharashtra government has ordered the district administration to keep control rooms operational 24/7 in the districts. It also said that water-lifting pumps should be deployed in urban, low-lying areas. Similarly, necessary action should be taken to monitor low-lying areas. The press release also warned of local inundation, flooding, uprooting of trees, rail, road disruption and more.

Necessary measures should be taken regarding CSSR for dangerous and old buildings. Repair teams, chain saws and feeder protection units should be deployed for electricity and road infrastructure. Water storage and discharge in medium dams in the Konkan and upper valley should be regularly reviewed.

Also read: Depression, low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring rain during Durga Puja: IMD

Disaster advance warnings should be disseminated through SMS, social media and local media in connection with possible heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued instructions, advising citizens to remain alert.

Additionally, the Maharashtra government asked the citizens to avoid going to dangerous areas. Avoid going to flood-prone areas. The government also asked people to avoid staying under trees when lightning is falling. The government also instructed people to take care of all essential things for flood protection. Seek help from local shelter centres to protect yourself from flood disasters and avoid unnecessary travel in flood situations.

Also read: Kerala hit by heavy rainfall, schools shut in Thiruvananthapuram

The government also advised residents not to cross roads when water is flowing over bridges of rivers and canals, and not to believe rumours.