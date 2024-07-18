Mumbai: Rain lashes parts of city, IMD issues yellow alert till Friday

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the city. Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, with a maximum temperature and minimum temperature to be likely around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Collaba station in Mumbai has recorded 83 mm of rain till 7:30 am on Thursday since the last 24 hours(Hindustan Times)

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Palghar and Thane districts.

IMD forecasts Mumbai city to receive 5 to 15 mm per hour of rain till 10 am on Thursday.

Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 83 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending 7:30 am on Thursday. Matunga station recorded 89 mm rain during the same period, according to IMD.

In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to occur at most places over Konkan- Goa division and thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and at a few places over North Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday, predicted IMD.

The North Konkan division is set to receive widespread rainfall, IMD predicted.

Most parts of North Maharashtra coast wind with speed ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely on Thursday and Friday. On July 20 and 21, wind speeds would vary between 35 kmph and 45 kmph over North Maharashtra coast, predicted IMD. Fisherfolk are not advised to venture into the sea on these dates.

A high wave warning has been issued for the coast of Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai city and parts of Maharashtra from Dongi Point to Belapur, with high waves in the range of 3.4 to 3.6 metres forecasted from 2:30 am to 11:30 pm on Thursday. The IMD has advised to stay away from the beach with a possibility of erosion or wave surges.