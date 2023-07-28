Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy showers in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in waterlogging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways. Water logging at Maharshi Karve Road, between Churchgate and Marine Drives in Mumbai,(Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai for Friday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places. It had issued 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".

The average rainfall for the island city, eastern and west suburbs was 83.23 mm, 62.72 mm and 95.01 mm, respectively, between 8 am to 6 pm.

Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.