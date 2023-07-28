Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic
Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai for Friday.
Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy showers in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in waterlogging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai for Friday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places. It had issued 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".
The average rainfall for the island city, eastern and west suburbs was 83.23 mm, 62.72 mm and 95.01 mm, respectively, between 8 am to 6 pm.
Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 28, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Maharashtra: Heavy rain in Nanded leads to flooding in some villages
Heavy rains in Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday resulted in flood-like situation in some parts, leading to the death of two persons and the shifting of 60-70 families to safety, officials said.
All seven circles of Nanded received heavy rain during the day, leading to water entering homes in some villages, they said.
An official said one Ashok Poshetti drowned in Bellori Nala in Kinwat when he tried to cross a flooded bridge, while one Pradip Boyale died in a rain-related incident in Rajura Budruk.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: Schools, colleges shut in Thane and Palghar
Thane and Palghar administrations declared a holiday for schools, junior colleges for Friday amid the prediction of heavy rain in the region.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Average rainfall in Mumbai
Rainfall in Mumbai from 8:30am to 5:30pm on Thursday
Santacruz 75.8mm
Colaba 85.8mm
Bandra 68.5mm
Dahisar 159.5mm
Ram mandir 82.0mm
Chembur 60.5mm
Byculla 84.0mm
CSMT 83.5mm
Matunga 69.0mm
- Jul 28, 2023 06:22 AM IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday causes flooding in low-lying areas
Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday caused flooding in low-lying areas, disrupted local train services and slowed down traffic in some parts of the city due to waterlogging.
The India Meteorological Department's Mumbai Centre forecast suggested continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.
Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over parts of Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days, IMD said.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:16 AM IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: Tansa dam started overflowing and 15 of its gates were opened
As a result of incessant rainfall in the catchment area, the Tansa dam started overflowing and 15 of its gates were opened, from where 1,65,000 cusecs of water was being discharged, officials said. In neighbouring Palghar district, 8,400 cusecs water was being released from Dhamani dam and 21,100 cusecs from the Kawadas dam.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:13 AM IST
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: One of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris on Mumbai-Pune Eway
One of the three lanes towards Mumbai was closed to remove the debris and mud, he said. Earlier in the afternoon, Mumbai-bound vehicular movement was shut for more than two hours near Adoshi tunnel due to a block (suspension of traffic) implemented to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills. The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:05 AM IST
Mumbai Rain LIVE: Intensity of rain in various areas of Mumbai
The intensity of rains was greater in the island city (the areas in the southern part till the causeway in Mahim) in the first half of Thursday, while the suburbs received heavy rains since late afternoon, with Dahisar in the north getting rainfall of 185.41 millimetres, they added.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's rain data, the figure was 146.80 for Borivali West, 133 mm in Kandivali, both on the northern edge of the metropolis, while it was 103 mm in Colaba and 101 mm in Fort area at the southern tip.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:01 AM IST
Mumbai Rain LIVE: IMD issues Yellow alert for Friday
For Friday, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
- Jul 28, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Schools shut in Thane on Friday due to heavy rains, several areas inundated
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, as per the IMD.
- Jul 28, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Mumbai Rain Live: Modak Sagar lake started overflowing, 2 gates opened
Modak Sagar lake started overflowing with 2 gates opened. The total discharge is 6,000 Cusecs water.
This is the fourth fresh water supplying lake to overflow after Tulsi lake, Vehar lake and Tansa lake.
- Jul 28, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Maharashtra Rain Live: Heavy rains claim 10 lives in Vidarbha
At least ten persons were killed after being struck with lightning and drowning in separate incidents in Vidarbha region following a heavy downpour since Wednesday. The meteorological department has also issued a red alert for Chandrapur district.
According to reports reaching the divisional headquarters here, eight people died in five separate locations after being struck by lightning in the Chandrapur district on Wednesday evening. The incidents occurred amid heavy rain battering the region.
- Jul 28, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, train delays, waterlogging in Mumbai
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".
For Friday, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
- Jul 28, 2023 05:52 AM IST
Fresh landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway hits traffic, one lane shut to remove debris
A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, affecting the movement of vehicles, an official said, PTI reported.
Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected due to the landslide which took place at around 8 pm, he said. Highway police personnel were on the spot and efforts were on to remove the debris on the busy 6-lane road, said the official.