Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Public holiday declared in Mumbai and Thane, emergency services remain functional

At least 16 persons were killed in two separate wall crash in Malad, north-west Mumbai and Kalyan early on Tuesday as rains continued to wreak havoc in large parts of Maharashtra.

In the wake of the incessant rainfall, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday for Mumbai.

Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai during next two hours, says IMD.





Around 1000 people evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management to prevent any untoward incidents due to overflowing Mithi river.





8:20 am IST Local train services affected, several trains suspended Central railway operating services only uptill Thane railway station. Local trains services suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane railway station. Western Railways is operating suburban services only between Churchgate and Virar stations. The services between Virar and Dahanu have been suspended. While harbour local trains are operational between Panvel and Vashi railway station, local trains on CSMT- Panvel Vashi have been suspended. The services on Thane-Vashi/ Panvel trans-harbour suburban corridor and between Panvel-Kharkopar corridor are operational.





8:05 am IST Mumbai airport resorts to secondary runway Due to poor air traffic situation at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, flights not only had to be delayed but also diverted and cancelled. Meanwhile, flights are being operated from the lesser efficient- secondary runway. According to flightradar24, departure flights are delayed by an average of 120 minutes, leading to cancellation of 33 departing flights and arrival of 22 flights post midnight.





8:03 am IST 54 flights diverted as Mumbai airport witnesses poor air traffic Mumbai airport authorities have diverted 52 flights to a nearby airport as of Tuesday morning. Few departure flights that had to be cancelled include SG 152 to Delhi, SG 704 to Varanasi, Vistara airlines UK 970 to Delhi, IndiGo’s 6e 366 to Hyderabad, Go Air’s G8 2603 and G8 2504 to Ahmedabad and G8 141 and 371 to Goa, were cancelled.





7:58 am IST Six dead in wall collapse in Pune Six workers were killed after a retaining wall of Sinhgad institute in Ambegaon area collapsed during midnight. According to fire brigade officials, four workers suffered injuries in the incident that came just three days after yet another wall of housing societies collapsed, killing 15 persons. The 9-foot wall punded on shanties where the construction workers were living. The tree standing tall also collapsed due to pounded wall.





IMD has confirmed that clouds have been observed over north Maharashta coast including Mumbai. Citizens can expect more impact likely over south Gujarat and adjoining areas. The IMD has also predicted intermittent heavy showers in Mumbai today.

Mumbai intermitent heavy showers expected today.

Extremely heavy rainfall, more than 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs.

TC PL pic.twitter.com/oUAyCTmqjx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 2, 2019





This season Mumbai received heaviest rainfall in the last decade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed on Monday. The city has been witnessing heavy downpours since last four days.





7:40 am IST Only emergency services to remain functional in Mumbai due to heavy rain: State Govt The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that has affected the road traffic and railways in the city. Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.





Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. The chief minister has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.

₹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased.#MumbaiRains — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 2, 2019





Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has declared all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure. School education minister Ashish Shelar confirmed late last night that all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar areas will remain shut today. Several city colleges too called the day off after students complained about water logging across the city.





7:27 am IST Public holiday declared in Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy rain Authorities declare public holiday in Mumbai Tuesday after IMD forecasts heavy rain, says civic official. Officials have said that people in Mumbai should avoid stepping out of their homes Tuesday due to heavy rains.



