Rains likely to continue, 10 updates on Mumbai rains

Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra are reeling under an intense spell of monsoon rains that has claimed 16 lives in the past 12 hours and thrown rail, air and road traffic out of gear. As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Tuesday.

The weather office has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai.

Here are the top 10 updates from Mumbai and its adjoining areas:

* Sixteen people were killed overnight in two rain-related accidents in Mumbai and the neighbouring city of Thane.

* The Maharashtra government declared a holiday on Tuesday in view of the disruptions caused by the heavy showers.

* The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours

*An aircraft of SpiceJet overshot the main runway 27 while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Jaipur on Monday night amid heavy rains.

*According to Flightradar24, an online portal that monitors real-time flight movements, 85 flights to and from Mumbai have been cancelled due to the poor air traffic situation.

*The Western Express Highway which leads to Mumbai airport was flooded after continuous rain in the city, making it extremely difficult for people running to catch their flights reach the airport on time

* Several trains were short terminated or cancelled due to the incessant trains submerging rail tracks.

*Indian Navy has been deployed in Kurla area following a request by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers.

* Mumbai received heaviest rainfall in a decade in the past two days since Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

*Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advised the people to stay indoors in view of the rains.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:07 IST