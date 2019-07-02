Mumbai records its second highest July rain in 44 years, highest in 10 years

Torrential downpour, especially in the suburbs, between Monday night and Tuesday morning led to Mumbai recording its second highest July rain over a 24-hour period since 1975 or 44 years after the 2005 deluge (July 26, 2005 floods that killed over 1,000 people), which was the highest with 944mm in 24-hours. However, the quantum of rain was the highest 24-hour July rain in 10 years.

Between 8.30am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 375.2mm rain, falling under the ‘exceptionally heavy’ category (when the amount of rainfall is highest recorded for the season or over a decade, according to the India Meteorological Department). According to IMD, the last time the city recorded the exact figure was in 1974 in July at 375.2mm.

The maximum quantum of rain was recorded between 11.30pm and 8.30am from Monday night to Tuesday morning with a whopping 241mm rain recorded as the suburbs had recorded 134.2mm till 11.30pm Monday night. This led to severe flooding across many parts of the suburbs, delayed or cancelled flights as well as cancellation of the suburban train services.

Exceptionally heavy overnight downpour took Mumbai’s rain total to 982.2mm between June 1 and July 2, 8.30am, which is in excess of 411.2mm for this period. In 24 hours, Monday 8.30am to Tuesday 8.30am, Mumbai covered 44.6% of its July average rain – 375.2mm against average rain for the month at 840.7mm.

Colaba on the other hand, representative of south Mumbai, recorded ‘very heavy’ rain at 137.8mm between Monday 8.30am and Tuesday 8.30am.

According to the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

