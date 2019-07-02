3 dead, 1 injured in wall collapse in Kalyan, near Mumbai

At least three people were killed and one injured in a wall collapse incident on Tuesday midnight in Kalyan, about 40 kms from Mumbai.

The wall of National Urdu School, opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan (West), fell on the nearby hutments killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the accident.

The bodies were pulled out of the debris by rescue teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire team, local police and civic officials.

The three dead were identified as Shobha Kamble,60, Karina Mohammad Chand, 25 and 3-year-old Hussein Mohammad Chand. Arti Raju Kardile, 16, suffered severe injuries in the wall collapse. The injured were rushed to Kalyan’s Rukminibai civic hospital.

“Four people were trapped inside the debris in a sudden wall collapse of a school. We pulled out three bodies and one suffered severe injuries in the incident,” said fire official of KDMC, Sudhakar Kulkarni.

“Fire team and police is working on clearing the debris,” he added.

Mumbai witnessed three other incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rains since Friday, injuring five persons and damaging few vehicles.

Heavy rain lashed the city for the fourth consecutive day throwing rail, road and air traffic out of gear. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city.

The Met office has forecast that active monsoon conditions will lead to heavier showers through the week.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 03:34 IST