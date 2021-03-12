Over 15k new Covid cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai sees highest jump in months
Mumbai city reported 1,646 new Covid-19 infections registered in the last 24 hours, recording the highest single-day spike in months. On March 10, Mumbai's daily infection tally crossed the 1,500-mark for the first time in 2021 as the city recorded 1,539 fresh infections. With 1,508 cases on March 11, there was a slight dip on Thursday, only to be followed by a sharp rise again that breached the 1,600-mark.
Maharashtra too sustained its surge with 15,817 fresh Covid-19 infections, which broke all the records of this year. On Thursday, the state reported 14,317 cases, which was the highest single-day spike till yesterday.
Maharashtra lockdown: These districts have announced fresh curbs amid Covid-19 spike
Several districts of the state, including Nagpur, Thane, Nashik. Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nanded, Parbhani have imposed restrictions in view of the sudden surge in the number of cases. Pune on Friday brought back night curfew and restricted the timing of hotels, restaurants. Nagpur will be going under a strict lockdown from March 15.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has revealed that in Mumbai, most of the positive cases reported in January and February were from highrises. Giving a percentage of the data, the civic body said at least 90 per cent of cases were from apartments and only 10 per cent were from slums and chawls.
Speculations of a complete lockdown have been doing the rounds since February when the number of cases started to rise. Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola were the first to place curbs for the second time after the nationwide lockdown. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has dismissed any immediate lockdown in Mumbai as it is relying on surveillance and testing, tracking. No decision on whether the services of Mumbai local trains will be curtailed for the public has been taken yet.
