Mumbai road rage: MNS worker killed in argument with autorickshaw driver; 9 arrested

A party worker of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was allegedly assaulted and killed in Mumbai's Malad East area on Saturday, a police official said. Nine people have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway. A case has been registered in Dindoshi police station. (HT Photo)

According to PTI, 27-year-old Akash Maeen, an MNS worker engaged in an altercation with an autorickshaw driver at Mumbai's Shivaji Chowk. Later several people gathered in support of the driver and Maeen was assaulted by his supporters. A case has been registered at Dindoshi police station.

Maeen sustained serious injuries after being kicked and punched, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Based on CCTV footage, six individuals were apprehended on Sunday, and three more on Monday. They have been charged with murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Video of the incident goes viral

The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media and reports claim that the victim was with his parents at the time of the assault.

As per the viral video, a mob can be seen kicking and beating the man, while his mother laid over his body to protect him from the accused. His father was also severely injured, media reports stated.

The deceased victim ran a tour and travel business and stayed with his wife in Hyderabad as she is employed in a company there. Mayeen and wife had come to his parents’ place in Mumbai for Dussehra, The Indian Express reported.

The report further states that the couple bought a new scooter on the day of Dussehra and were returning home when the fateful incident took place.

While Akash was riding on a bike with his wife, his parents were traveling in an autorickshaw behind the two-wheeler. Around 6.30 pm, he got into an altercation with an autorickshaw driver. The driver, whose vehicle was ahead of Maeen, allegedly swerved to one side of the road, which led to an argument.