In Mumbai's 1st major power outage since Oct 2020, train services hit

Mumbai saw a major power outage in the central, western and southern parts on Sunday morning that affected the local train services, the city's lifeline. This is the first major outage in India's financial capital since October 2020. A grid failure had put much of the city without electricity, officials said. "Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience (sic)," the city's civic body, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), tweeted at around 10 am.

About an hour later, the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) said that "all transmission lines" had been restored. The Tata Power Supply reported a failure between 9:50 am and 10:53 am. The power cuts were caused due to a technical error. "Due to (the) tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai was affected as informed by (the) Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST," the civic body stated.

Between 9 and 10 am, disruptions in train services were reported. In a statement, Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, Western Railwas, said, at around 10:40 am, "The disruption was from Churchgate to Vile Parle railway stations. Overhead systems have been restored, signalling system restoration going on."

At around 10:30 am, the Central Railway's chief public relation officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that "trains were running in all corridors". "Power supply tripped momentarily on the harbour railway line and Main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) - Kalyan from 9.49-9.52 am," he stated.

In October 2020, the city had come to a stanstill due to power cuts. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which supplies power to major parts of the Maharashtra capital, had linked the outages to a major power grid failure.

