Mumbai: Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir

Three naval personnel were killed in a blast around 4:45 pm in the internal compartment of Indian Naval Ship INS Ranvir on Tuesday, a press release issued by the Indian Navy said. The ship is presently anchored at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Around 11 other personnel have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Naval hospital, their condition are stable as of now, said Navy official.

“The ships crew members responded immediately soon after the incident and situation was brought under control. No major material damage has been reported. It was an unfortunate incident and the naval personnel died due to injuries caused by explosion,” mentioned the press release.

INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, said a Navy official who did not want to be named.

We cannot disclose the identity of the deceased personnel till the time their respective family members were informed about the incident, said the official.

INS Ranvir is the fourth of the five Rajput class destroyer built for the Indian Navy and was commissioned in 1986.