Mumbai toll exemption kicks in today: Here's how much money you can save

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 02:54 PM IST

The decision comes before the next revision in 2026. Toll charges were last revised in September 2023, as per the policy of revising them every three years.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday abolished toll charges for light motor vehicles, only cars and SUVs, entering Mumbai city. The move, which will be effective form midnight, is a significant move ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the "historic decision" is a masterstroke that will save time and help in reducing pollution and traffic.(Praful Gangurde/HT photos)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the "historic decision" is a masterstroke that will save time and help in reducing pollution and traffic.(Praful Gangurde/HT photos)

Shinde said the "historic decision" is a masterstroke that will save time and help reduce pollution and traffic. As a politician who hails from Thane, Shinde himself led various agitations seeking the abolition of toll charges. He claimed that these charges were unfair to people from Thane who commute to the city daily for work and other purposes.

Also read | Five Mumbai toll plazas to witness rate hike from October 1, 2023. Check new prices

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who also holds a similar view, welcomed the state government's decision to scrap toll charges for select category of vehicles. Parties like the Raj Thackrey-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been protesting toll charges claiming the costs of the project have been recovered log ago.

The decision comes despite the desire of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to continue the toll to recover costs for the new Thane Creek Bridge.

Also read | Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maharashtra govt's scheme takes centre-stage ahead of polls

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been collecting tolls at various checkpoints in the city, including Mulund, Airoli, Dahisar, and Mankhurd. The 45 toll is being levied on 55 flyovers constructed by the MSRDC during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule from 1995 to 1999.

How much can you save?

“At the time of entry into Mumbai, there were 5 toll plazas, including Dahisar toll, Anand Nagar toll, Vaishali, Airoli and Mulund. Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were charged at these tolls, this was in effect till 2026,” said Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse.

If you commute through these toll gates using car for work daily - you will be saving - 45*5 = 225 per week and roughly 11,700 every year.

Other light motor vehicles that pay 75 will be saving - 75*5 = 375 per week and roughly 19,500 every year.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik in Mumbai)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
