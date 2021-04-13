Mumbai top cop transfers 13 EOW officers

Mumbai In yet another clean up in the police department, Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Monday transferred 13 officers who have been serving in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for over five years, a senior IPS officer confirmed.

On Monday (April 12), HT had first reported on the possible reshuffle in the department in the coming days.

Issuing the transfer order of 13 EOW officers, mainly five inspectors and eight assistant inspector-rank officers, joint commissioner of police (law & order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said: “These officers served in EOW for over five years and are now transferred to side branches, police stations and traffic divisions.”

Generally, a police officer is supposed to serve at a post for a period of three years before his next transfer. But, there are officers who have been in the EOW for the past six to seven years, an official from the department who did not wish to be named said.

Another senior officer from the department indicated that more officers (in EOW) are likely to be transferred during the upcoming general transfers in June.

Ever since he took charge as the top cop on March 17, after former top cop Param Bir Singh was shunted out following the row over suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze’s alleged involvement in the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Nagrale has suspended 65 officers who had served in the Crime Branch for over five years.

In a recent order to all the unit heads, EOW joint commissioner of police Niket Kaushik had hinted at possible transfers in the coming days. The order, a copy of which was accessed by HT, read: “Possible transfers of those officers who are completing four years in EOW as of May 31, 2021, cannot be ruled out in upcoming general transfers (which occurs every year in June). Hence, all unit heads are hereby directed henceforth not to give such officers the investigation of new cases.”

The EOW deals with cases such as multi-crore banking fraud, corporate frauds, investment frauds, housing frauds by builders among other white-collar crimes.