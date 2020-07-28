Two men, who stole 100kg butter, cheese from popular pav bhaji joint, arrested

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:33 IST

Two persons have been arrested on charges of a burglary at Cannon pav bhaji, a popular eatery, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in south Mumbai and stealing 100 kilograms (kg) of butter and cheese and along with sugar and big utensils.

The accused have confessed to Mumbai Police about the crime and reasoned that they were forced to steal because they had nothing to eat during the lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from end-March in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The pav bhaji outlet, a 48-year-old popular haunt for Mumbaikars and tourists alike, is located opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) headquarters.

PN Dandekar owns the eatery that employs 25 people and the stall was allocated by BMC’s Military Kiosk Committee.

In his complaint to Azad Maidan police station, Dandekar, a resident of the Haj House area in the city, has stated that three days ago he received a call from a Mumbaikar informing him about the theft at his eatery that has been shut since the imposition of lockdown restrictions.

Dandekar visited the stall and found out that it had been broken into from the rear side.

A preliminary probe has revealed that 80 and 20 kg of butter and cheese, respectively, along with sugar and big utensils, which are estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh, were stolen from the outlet.

Mumbai Police arrested two pavement-dwellers -- Santosh Thapa (20) and Karan Jadhav (25) – for the theft on Sunday.

“The accused live on nearby pavements and sell scrap for a living. They have confessed to their crime. They stole the goods, consumed the edible items, and sold some of the utensils. Efforts are on to recover the stolen utensils,” said an inspector of Azad Maidan police station, requesting anonymity.

The duo has been booked under Section 454 ( break-in of a property), 457 (burglary at night), and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded in police custody until Thursday (July 30).