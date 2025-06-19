Weather updates: Mumbai, Pune set to receive heavy rain today | Check IMD forecast

The wet spell is likely to continue in Maharashtra's Mumbai, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'yellow alert' for the capital city on Thursday, even as the heavy rains this week inundated roads, railway stations and flooded parts of the city. A general view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai.(File photo/REUTERS)

Mumbai is set to receive heavy rainfall on June 19, with temperatures ranging between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains to continue in the Maharashtra capital for the rest of the week.

According to the IMD forecast, Thursday is set to witness heavy rains, while the conditions will ease on Friday. However, the downpour is expected to continue on June 21 and 22.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune is also likely to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The met agency said that the rainfall will continue in Mumbai next week, with the city likely to see rain on June 23 and 24.

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. After the heavy rains, several underground stations were flooded in the city, affecting the metro service.

The weather agency said that isolated heavy rains are likely in Kokan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch till June 21.

Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows

Mumbai's Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, began overflowing on Wednesday following continuous rains in the city over the last two days.

The lake, with a capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at around 6 am, with water levels reaching 195.10 feet, the BMC said.

"Powai Lake, one of the main artificial lakes under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing around 6 am today. With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the lake's water is non-potable and is primarily used for industrial purposes and non-potable uses in the Aarey Milk Colony. The lake has reached its capacity and started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the past two days. As of now, the water level stands at 195.10 feet," the BMC said in a post on X.