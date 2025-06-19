Yellow alert: Erratic spells of rain to wash over Mumbai on Thursday

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the city witnessed light to moderate spells of rain under India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) yellow alert. In the evening, the IMD’s short-range weather forecast predicted intense rain at isolated places. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, under IMD’s yellow alert, similar heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in the city. Meanwhile Raigad and Ratnagiri, under an orange alert, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather system, the island city recorded 40.67mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 25.37mm and 23.34 mm respectively from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday.