Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Video shows pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after speeding truck rams into 20 vehicles

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Majid Alam
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 07:05 pm IST

A video showed a massive pile-up on the highway with over a dozen cars involved in the accident. Officials said the truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles.

One person was killed and 18 others were injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed into several cars on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon.

A trailer truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway.(X)
The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli police station limits in Khalapur taluka in Raigad district, neighbouring Mumbai.

This container truck was travelling near Khopoli when it suffered brake failure, triggering a collision involving around 20 vehicles.

A video shared on X showed a massive pile-up on the highway with over a dozen cars involved in the accident. Officials said that the truck rammed into at least 20 vehicles this afternoon.

The accident also led to a traffic congestion on the highway with a long queues spanning across 5 kilometres on the highway.

The Mumbai-Pune expressway is one of the busiest expressways in the country and sees over 1.5-2 lakh vehicles commuting on a daily basis.

Officials also said that a woman has lost her life in the accident, while others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment," the official told news agency PTI.

"The driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police. However, a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.

