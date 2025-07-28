Video: Dashcam captures truck that caused 20-vehicle pileup on Mumbai-Pune expressway

A newly surfaced dashcam footage has revealed the gruesome crash and car pile-up that occurred along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The footage, now viral on social media, provides crucial insight into how the fatal accident unfolded. People injured in the Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident were taken to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)

In the footage, the driver of the large truck can be seen losing control at high speed before veering sharply toward the left side of the divider in an apparent attempt to minimise the damage.

From the video, the truck veers left abruptly and runs into several cars in the outer lane. Though the accident still caused extensive damage, the driver seems to have made a conscious effort not to ram through central lanes, which could have avoided an immensely larger disaster amid peak travelling hours.

The container truck was moving along the Khopoli route when it experienced a brake failure. The accident involved more than 20 vehicles, including high-end cars such as BMW and Mercedes, with one fatality and 19 severe injuries.

"The container trailer truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to the failure of the brakes. It rammed a minimum of 20 cars, including high-end ones such as BMW and Mercedes, and left 19 people seriously injured. They were taken to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. One woman died during treatment," the official said to the news agency PTI.

Video shows pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after speeding truck rams into 20 vehicles

Meanwhile, the driver was taken into custody by Khopoli police, but a medical examination has shown he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered, and a further probe is underway.

Woman lost her life in the tragic crash

A woman died in the accident, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

The accident also led to a traffic congestion on the highway with a long queues spanning across 5 kilometres on the highway.

The Mumbai-Pune expressway is one of the busiest expressways in the country and sees over 1.5-2 lakh vehicles commuting on a daily basis.