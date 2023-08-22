Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight passenger vomits blood, dies in Nagpur after unscheduled landing

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Airline flight made an unscheduled landing at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency, an official said. The 62-year-old male passenger, D Tiwari, was rushed to a government medical college where he was declared brought dead. Around 8pm, the passenger started vomiting blood. The pilot in command took a call to land at Nagpur. (AFP File Photo)

The passenger was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement.

In a statement, the IndiGo Airline said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

IndiGo pilot dies in Nagpur

The incident comes days after an IndiGo pilot collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur airport, shortly before he was to operate a flight, and died while being taken to the hospital.

The pilot, identified as Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40), was to operate the Nagpur-Pune 6E135 flight around 1pm on Thursday last week, but he collapsed around 12.05pm. As per preliminary reports, the pilot died due to “sudden cardiac arrest”, said Shami.

Airport director Abid Ruhi said an emergency team administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the pilot after he collapsed but he did not respond and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

That incident came a day after a senior Qatar Airways pilot died of cardiac arrest while he was flying as a passenger on a Delhi-Doha flight. He had earlier worked with SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

