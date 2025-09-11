Munawar Khan, wanted in 2011 bank fraud case, brought to India from Kuwait

NEW DELHI: Munawar Khan, who was wanted in a 2011 bank fraud case, has been brought back to the country from Kuwait, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday. Munawar Khan was wanted by the CBI (ANI)

Escorted by a team of Kuwait police, Munawar Khan landed at the Hyderabad airport from where a unit of the CBI’s special task branch in Chennai took him into custody, the agency, which coordinated his deportation, said.

“Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back Munawar Khan to India on September 11,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the accused was wanted in a probe related to allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

“Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the bank, Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender,” the spokesperson said.

An Interpol red notice had been issued against him in February 2022, based on which he was arrested by Kuwait authorities and a decision was taken to extradite him to India.

Khan is the third fugitive to be brought back from abroad in the last nine days. On Friday, one economic offender Harshit Babulal Jain was brought from the UAE while on September 3, a gangster Mainpal Badli, wanted by Haryana police, was brought from Cambodia.

An official said the agency expects to bring two more fugitives this month.

Over 130 fugitives have been brought back from abroad in the last few years using Interpol channels, CBI spokesperson said.