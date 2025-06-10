Murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi brought to Patna en route to Shillong

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 25, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Monday for allegedly murdering her husband on honeymoon in Meghalaya, was brought to Patna en route to Shillong via Guwahati (Assam) on Tuesday. Sonam Raghuvanshi in Ghazipur on Monday. (PTI)

People aware of the matter said a five-member Meghalaya Police team will take Sonam Raghuvanshi on a SpiceJet flight to Guwahati at 12.40pm. They arrived in Patna from Ghazipur, where a court granted the Meghalaya Police her transit remand late on Monday to take her to Shillong for further probe.

The people said Sonam Raghuvanshi, dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, was kept at Patna’s Phulwari Sharief police station before the flight, as it is close to the Patna airport. She hid her face behind two bags on a table at the station. A picture of her went viral on social media.

The police team escorting Sonam Raghuvanshi halted at Buxar’s Adarsh Nagar police station for around 15 minutes. The people cited above said she asked for food there and told a woman inspector she did not remember anything when asked about the murder.

A decomposed body of Sonam Raghuvanshi’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, was recovered from a gorge a week after the couple went missing from a homestay in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was traced to a roadside restaurant in Ghazipur, more than 1,200km away, and was arrested for her husband’s murder.

Meghalaya Police said Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and hired three men to kill her businessman husband during their honeymoon around a fortnight after their wedding.