Murdered Haryana model Sheetal Chaudhry's sister suspects Karnal hotel owner's role: ‘He pressured to marry’

The body of a 23-year-old model from Panipat was recovered from a canal in Khanda village of Sonepat’s Kharkhauda area in Haryana, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Sheetal also known as Simmy Chaudhry, was murdered, with her throat found slit, officials added. Sheetal’s sister Neha had reportedly filed a missing report in Panipat on June 14.(X/@UmeshThakran007)

According to police, Sheetal had been working in the Haryana music industry for the past six months. Prior to that, she was reportedly employed at a hotel in Karnal.

Sonepat ACP (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh confirmed the recovery of the body. “Her sister had lodged a missing complaint in a police station in Panipat on Sunday. The victim’s sister Neha said that Sheetal had left the house on June 14 and went for shooting at Ahar village in Panipat. We are probing this case from all angles. Her family suspected that she was murdered,” Singh said.

What Haryana model's sister said

Neha, the victim’s sister, alleged that Sheetal had called her on the night of June 14 to say that a former friend, identified as Sunil from Panipat, had arrived at the shooting location and beat her up.

Neha further claimed that Sheetal had met Sunil while working at his hotel in Karnal.

“She also told me that Sunil was mounting pressure on her to go with him. Thereafter, her phone disconnected and she was unreachable," Sheetal Chaudhry's sister said.

She added, “On Sunday, Sunil’s car slipped into a canal in Delhi and he was taken out by the passerby but my sister was not in the car. We suspect that Sunil killed my sister and he is concocting a false story. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Panipat.”

According to Neha, “Sunil mounted pressure on her to get married". But Sheetal later came to know that Sunil was already “married and father of two kids.”

Soon after which, "Sheetal left the job but the hotel owner continued to chase her,” Haryana model's sister claimed.

Meanwhile, Police is verifying the statements of victim's family members and a an investigation is ongoing.