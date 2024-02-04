Murli Manohar Joshi's first reaction after meeting ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani

Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi met his senior colleague Lal Krishna Advani at his residence in Delhi on Saturday evening to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Murli Manohar Joshi said it is his great fortune that he got to work with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nanaji Deshmukh and LK Advani, reported news agency ANI. Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

"Deeply happy to see Lal Krishna Advani ji honoured with Bharat Ratna. I congratulate him. It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to work with Bharat Ratna Atal Ji, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh and Bharat Ratna Advani Ji for more than 60 years," Murli Manohar Joshi, 90, said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP veteran LK Advani, 96, will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Political leaders from across party lines also greeted Advani.

Modi, however, took a dig at the Congress and said Advani persistently fought all his life to free the democracy of India from the hold of one party and one family.

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming power in 2014. The list also includes Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Advani said the Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, the BJP stalwart said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility. “With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability,” Advani said in the statement.

How other leaders reacted

BJP national president JP Nadda extended greetings to Advani and thanked Modi for the announcement. Nadda said the announcement instils a sense of delight in party workers across the country.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji announced the conferring of the 'Bharat Ratna' on our senior and veteran leader, Lal Krishna Advaniji. The announcement instils a sense of delight in us," ANI quoted Nadda as saying.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also thanked the PM for conferring Bharat Ratna to Advani and said the BJP doyen has strengthened the country and democracy through his parliamentary and administrative abilities.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Advani, saying that he was an inspiration to all.

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his wishes to Advani and prayed for his long life.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said Advani has made a valuable contribution to the development of the country.

"India's former Deputy Prime Minister and senior leader, LK Advani, is delighted to be awarded Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. He has made a valuable contribution to the development of the country. Heartiest congratulations," Pawar posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)