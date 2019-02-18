Museum for digital tour of Varanasi likely to be launched on Wednesday

The first of Union culture ministry’s Virtual Experiential Museum to showcase the country’s rich heritage is likely to be inaugurated in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Officials said visitors can immerse digital lamps in the Ganga, take a virtual dip into the holy river, watch digitalised Benarasi paan being made and savour Benares gharana’s music at the Varanasi museum. The ministry’s National Council of Science Museum has conceptualised, designed and developed the museum that will be known in as Hindi Abhasiya-Anubhuti Sangralaya.

The museum will be housed in 17th-century ruler Maharaja Man Singh’s palace – Man Mahal. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage is the knowledge partner for the museum, divided into eight sections. A group of 15-20 visitors can take a digital tour at a time.

The museum’s curator, Anurag Kumar, said they started work in February last year.

