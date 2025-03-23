Muslim body declines Bihar CM’s Iftaar invite; JD (U) blames RJD

Patna: Several Muslim organisations have decided to boycott an iftaar party organised by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday. Several Muslim organisations have decided to boycott an iftaar party organised by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (HT Photo)

The head of Imarat Shariah issued a statement accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying his secular promises through his alliance with the BJP and support for the Waqf Bill.

“A decision has been taken not to attend the government (sarkaari) Iftaar on March 23... This decision has been taken in view of your support for the Waqf Bill, which threatens to worsen the economic and educational backwardness of Muslims,” a letter, signed by office secretary of the Imarat Shariah, read.

The JD (U) rejected the letter calling it “fake” and blamed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the drama.

The letter was been jointly written by All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Imarat Shariah, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Khanquah Mujeebia and Khanquah Rahmani.

“You rose to power promising a secular (dharm-nirapeksh) rule in which minorities’ rights were protected. But your alliance with the BJP and your support for a legislation that is unconstitutional and illogical, militates against your stated commitments,” he letter further read.

Calling the chief minister’s Iftaar gathering “tokenism”, the Imarat Shariah said, “Your iftar party’s motive is to promote goodwill and faith but trust doesn’t come from parties but from solid policies and ways. Government’s indifference towards concerns of Muslims render meaningless such formal gatherings.”

The letter further criticised Janata Dal (United) over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and reminded the party of its earlier appeal to withdraw support. “If this bill becomes a law then these organisations would blame JD (U) for this,” it said.

“It’s all fake and RJD ploy. Some of the organisations named in the letter have nothing to do in Bihar. After the by-poll results, RJD’s secular credentials have been eroded and they are up doing all type of tricks. Muslims will join the iftaar party,” said RJD MLC Khalid Anwar.

“Questions should also be asked to the RJD as to what have they done for Muslims,” said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and union minister Chirag Paswan.