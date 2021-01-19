IND USA
Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory."(HT File Photo)
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls

The BJP won about 2,600 gram panchayats, followed by the Sena, which won 2,570 of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late on Monday evening. The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335 panchayats.
By Surendra P Gangan, Pradip Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST

As counting for gram panchayat elections got underway on Monday, partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — won 58% of the 12,711 seats that went to polls on January 15. However, among all parties individually, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number, with the Sena a close second. Results of all seats were not announced till late on Monday and a clear picture is expected by Tuesday morning.

Of the 27,782 gram panchayats (village councils) in the state, 14,432 were due for the elections last year. The elections were deferred owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The BJP won about 2,600 gram panchayats, followed by the Sena, which won 2,570 of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late on Monday evening. The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335 panchayats.

A total of 214,880 candidates were in the fray for 125,709 seats. At least 26,718 members in 1,665 panchayats were elected unopposed. Another 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will go to polls on January 20.

Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, the parties claim the victory on the basis of the local panels formed by the candidates affiliated to them. Some of the panels at the local level claim their affiliations to more than one party. Three ruling parties, however, had announced to fight the elections separately. While the BJP announced its victory, the MVA parties declared that the number of panchayats won by them together was much higher than the BJP.

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory. The Sena, NCP and Congress and their key leaders retained the village panchayats in their stronghold. We have been working on a Common Minimum Program under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.” Environment minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said the voters have reaffirmed their trust in the MVA government.

However, BJP’s Chandrakant Patil said his party would win more than 6,000 panchayats. “We have won 1,907 of the 7,000 panchayats whose results were declared till 6pm...Voters in the state have defeated the ruling parties as they were angry with the government over its failure on handling Covid-19, poor relief to the farmers in distress and at the same time, they had shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and development works,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the pending writ petitions from the Allahabad high court(PTI)
Transfer pleas on ‘love jihad’ law to Supreme Court: UP govt tells Allahabad HC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
The state government made the disclosure before the high court on Monday during the hearing of a bunch of pleas against the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.
Women farmers carry placards and flags during a protest against the new farm laws on the Women Farmer Day at Singhu Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
LIVE: SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:45 AM IST
On Monday, the Centre postponed the tenth round of talks between its representatives and farmers to January 20. Earlier it was scheduled for today.
Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage."(Representative image)
MP files first case under new conversion law

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The accused, who is a truck driver and a resident of Palsud village, was arrested by police under the new law and under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan HC extends interim relief to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area in Bikaner. The probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint.
The sexual abuse came to light during a counseling session at a Nirbhaya centre recently, the officials said.(HT photo)
Kerala: Minor rape survivor reveals she was sexually abused by 38 men

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The minor girl was first raped in 2016, when she was 13. A case under the Pocso Act was filed and the girl was moved to a shelter home in the district. She was allowed to go home in 2017, but soon she filed a complaint accusing a neighbour of sexual assault.
The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran, told the attorney general to finalise the issues and posted 80 petitions for hearing after six weeks.(File photo)
Reservations: SC rejects ad hoc promotion plea, asks states to apprise AG

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:06 AM IST
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, however, turned down the Centre’s request to permit ad hoc promotions to fill over 130,000 vacant posts in public employment across the country.
The panel, headed by Congress’s Anand Sharma has summoned union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to hear the ministry’s views on cyber crimes involving women and children
House panel calls home secretary on cyber crimes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The committee on home has picked up the topic of cybercrime against women and children as such incidents are increasingly being flagged by victims and social activists.
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Congress should declare CM candidate before polls to fight 'Modi aura': Ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:56 AM IST
While responding to the question on his differences with the State Congress Committee, he said "Happiness and sorrows are a part of every home. This is not a big issue and does not require discussion. We have all been together."
The farm unions are on a strike since November to demand the scrapping of three contentious farm laws(PTI)
After row, key farm leader says will not meet political parties

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of nearly 400 farm groups leading the stir, said that efforts by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to organise an “all-party meeting” on the farm laws were not authorised by it, and did not figure in its official agenda.
Delhi Dy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (L) with party leader Sanjay Singh (R).(PTI)
AAP's Sanjay Singh receives death threat call, police complaint lodged

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Sharing the copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle, the AAP leader said that he will not get intimidated by such threats and urged the Delhi police to take action on it.
Mahipal Singh, a ward boy at the Moradabad district hospital, got the Covishield vaccine on Saturday, the first-day of India’s Covid-19 immunisation drive.(PTI)
A day after jab UP man dies, officials say no link to vaccine

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:26 AM IST
On Monday, Moradabad chief medical officer Dr MC Garg denied the family’s allegations and said the post-mortem report found “cardio pulmonary disease” as the cause of the death. “Mahipal Singh died of cardiac arrest; it has nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine.” said Garg.
A Border Security Force (BSF) official said that a decision is yet to be taken on whether the coordinated parade with Pakistan will be held this year or not.
No spectators at Wagah border on Jan 26, BSF yet to take call on parade

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:19 AM IST
BSF officials say decision on conducting coordinated parade with Pakistan at joint check post will be taken soon
The IAF’s solitary Rafale squadron will add more muscle with the arrival of at least three more fighter jets by the end of the month.(REUTERS)
Rafale jets to debut in Republic Day flypast

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:11 AM IST
The Rafales, whose induction into the IAF began last September and is work in progress, are taking part in the flypast for the first time. A woman fighter pilot will also participate in the parade for the first time.
The Indian government has stepped up construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in response to China’s “construction work along the border areas”, the external affairs ministry said.(REUTERS)
‘Keep constant watch’: India amid Chinese breach report

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:20 AM IST
The ministry said in a statement that India had “seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas”. The government is committed to creating infrastructure along border areas to improve the livelihood of citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.
"The Covax facility was set-up to ensure that there was equitable access to vaccines against Covid-19", says Anuradha Gupta
‘Will provide 200 million doses to India for first phase’: Gavi deputy CEO

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:09 AM IST
"The arrangement is 20% of Gavi’s total support will be provided to India, which comes to about 200 million doses. It will cost Gavi about $1.4 billion. Gavi will also provide $30 million for technical assistance.", says Anuradha Gupta.
