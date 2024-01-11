‘My advice to India would be…’: Canadian envoy amid diplomatic row

Amid the diplomatic row with India, Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay on Thursday advised both countries to work together and make the businesses and nations friendly again. Stating that the strategic interests of India and Canada are “absolutely aligned”, Mackay asserted that the business relations between the two countries have remained unaffected despite strains in the diplomatic relations. Cameron Mackay(Canadian media)

“My advice to my government and that to the Indian government and business community on both sides is to let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned…In the meantime let's have business-to-business ties. We should work together to make our business and nations friendly again,” Mackay said while addressing a seminar on ‘India-Canada Business: The Way Forward’ at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

Mackay also highlighted the Summit to be a key platform to reaffirm business ties. “In the past months, it has been a time of some tensions between our two countries. It is no secret. But I am encouraged by the leadership and vision of the business community present here and outside the room to continue with trade and investment relationship which is in the interest of both of our countries.”

According to the Canadian envoy, the business-to-business ties between India and Canada will “support job creation, technology partnership, and prosperity of both countries”.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada went sour last year after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegation about India's suspected involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - who died outside a temple in British Columbia in June. However, India has denied the allegation, calling it “absurd”. The diplomatic relations further deteriorated after both sides announced the expulsion of top diplomats, and India suspended visa applications from Canadians. Following this, both countries issued travel advisories, warning their citizens of protests and potential threats.

