‘My son’s neck was broken…': Father of boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in UP's Hathras

The father of an 11-year-old boy, who was murdered in his school as part of ‘human sacrifice’ in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, demanded capital punishment for the culprits.



“I got a call from the school manager in the morning and he told me that my child's health is very bad... They kept misleading me. After one and a half hours, the body of my son was found with Dinesh Baghel. My son's bag was also in his car and Dinesh Baghel was in an inebriated state at that time,” Kishan Kushwaha, the father of the boy, told ANI. The student named Kritarth was abducted from the school's hostel by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, director Dinesh Baghel and school owner Jasodhan Singh

“Another person involved in this, Lakshman Singh was not present in the car at that time. My son was strangulated to death and the bones of his neck were broken. I want the culprits to be hanged and my son to get justice. My son has been studying in that school for around 4 years and over 500 students study in the same school and I do not think that sacrifice or black magic is done in the school. The real reason behind this should be investigated and I want to request CM that SIT should be formed,” Kushwaha added.

What happened in Hathras school?

According to Hathras additional superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Singh, the student named Kritarth was abducted from the school's hostel by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, director Dinesh Baghel and school owner Jasodhan Singh.

Singh believes in 'tantra' practice and asked his son to sacrifice a child for the prosperity of school and his family, the police official added.

As per the police, the accused took the boy to a secluded place for sacrifice but he woke up and began crying.

"After that he was strangulated. Another teacher Veerpal Singh and school principal Laxman Singh were also present at the spot and were guarding the place," Singh added.



National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanungo labelled the crime as 'unforgivable' and a result of ‘carelessnes’.



“The heinous crime that took place is unforgivable and a result of carelessness. The commission has taken cognisance of the incident. A team of NCPCR from Delhi will go to investigate this. Under the leadership of the state commission chairperson, this incident will be probed and a report will be submitted to us. Prima facie, it appears that rules were broken, guidelines of government of India were not followed,” the child rights body chief added.



