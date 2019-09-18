N Srinivasan, Sudha Murthy nominated to TTD trust board

india

Indian Cements managing director and former president of Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) N Srinivasan and Hetero Group chairman B Parthasarathy Reddy were among 24 members nominated to the prestigious Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board by the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday.

Both Srinivasan and Reddy were among the co-accused in the quid-pro-quo case of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2012.

Prominent social activist Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayanamurthy, has also been nominated to the trust board.

Jagan constituted the TTD trust board, nearly three months after the appointment of his uncle Y V Subba Reddy as the chairman on June 21. The board now constitutes, apart from Subba Reddy, 24 nominated members and four ex-officio members.

Last week, the Jagan government issued an ordinance increasing the number of members in the trust from 19 to 29, including the chairman and four ex-officio members.

The newly constituted board comprises eight members from Andhra Pradesh, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra, besides four ex-officio members, including Special Chief Secretary of Revenue (Endowments), Commissioner of Endowments Department, Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority and Executive Officer of TTD as Member Secretary.

From Telangana, prominent industrialist and chairman of My Home Group Jupalli Rameshwara Rao and managing director of Namaste Telangana Telugu daily D Damodar Rao were nominated, supposedly at the recommendation of the Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The other members of the TTD trust board are: V Prashanti, U V Ramanamurty Raju (Kanna Babu Raju), D P Ananta, Chippagiri Prasad, Meda Mallikarjun Reddy, Golla Babu Rao, Nadendla Subba Rao and Parthasarathy (from Andhra Pradesh), Putta Pratap Reddy, B Parthasarathy Reddy, V Bhaskara Rama Rao, Muramshetty Ramulu, K Shiva Kumar (from Telangana), Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, N Srinivasan, Nichita Muthavarapu, Kumara Guru (Tamil Nadu), Ramesh Shetty, Sampath Ravi Narayan, Sudha Narayanamurthy (Karnataka), M S Sivasankaran (Delhi) and Rajesh Sharma (Maharashtra).

