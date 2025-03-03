New Delhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the progress of the Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh on Monday and ordered the full operationalisation of the facility within six months. Nadda reviews progress of Rural Health Training Centre in Delhi’s Najafgarh

Emphasising skill development, he highlighted RHTC's role as a model for integrated primary, secondary, AYUSH, and training services and assured the support of the Centre in augmenting the health facilities of the institute.

Nadda also visited Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Palam and approved the retention of primary health centres at Najafgarh, Ujwa, and Palam under the central government and directed National Quality Assurance Standards and Indian Public Health Standards certification within three months.

The RHTC in Najafgarh under the Ministry of Health has been serving as a key institution for primary and secondary healthcare, along with skill development in the field of health.

Established in 1937 as a health centre and upgraded over the years across three campuses , the RHTC is now being developed as a model integrated centre for primary, secondary, AYUSH, and skill development and in future tertiary care, the health ministry said in a statement.

Najafgarh is set to witness a significant transformation in healthcare services with the expansion of primary services, and already introduced secondary health care services.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be NQAS accredited reinforcing government's commitment to deliver standardised, high-quality healthcare services at doorstep, the statement stated.

To bridge the gap between primary and tertiary healthcare, RHTC hospital has been developed as a 183-bed general hospital.

It is a unique healthcare setting providing primary, secondary care and AYUSH services are provided in the same campus at present.

This hospital is poised to deliver quality medical treatment, emergency care, and specialised healthcare interventions, ensuring that residents have access to advanced medical facilities closer to home, the statement stated.

The RHTC is embracing IT-enabled healthcare solutions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to create a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem, enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and patient-centric care.

To support the growing healthcare infrastructure, significant efforts are being made in skill development and training. The existing ANM School will be upgraded to develop world class frontline healthcare workers, the statement said.

"The strengthening of primary, secondary, and AYUSH services in one campus of Najafgarh reflects a strong commitment of the Government of India to public health and community well-being,” it said.

"The initiative of integrating Allopathic facilities, Indigenous AYUSH system with skill development programs, aims to strengthen healthcare accessibility, improve patient outcomes, and create a robust medical workforce for the future," it said.

These facilities will hugely improve the accessibility and availability of the healthcare facilities in and around the Najafgarh area covering people of adjoining districts from Delhi and Haryana, it stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.