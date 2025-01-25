Nadda steps in after BJP leader Sriramalu threatens to quit

After threatening to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former minister B Sriramulu on Friday said that BJP president JP Nadda has assured him of support during a phone call on Thursday while asking him to resolve the issues discreetly and also invited him to Delhi for discussions. B Sriramalu said that JP Nadda reassured him of his importance to the party and mentioned that concerns about backward classes had already been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah (File photo)

On Wednesday, BJP leader and former Karnataka minister B Sriramalu announced his intention to leave the party alleging that BJP national general secretary Mohan Das Agarwal during a meeting accused him of failing to contribute effectively during by-elections. During the meeting, Agarwal reportedly implied that Sriramulu had not done enough work during the by-elections. Reacting to the accusation, Sriramulu noted that neither he nor the Sadananda Gowda committee had submitted a report on the by-election defeat.

On Friday, the former minister told reporters: “Credibility is important in politics, and one should not lose it. I raised my voice as my self-respect was challenged. I will go to New Delhi. All I ask from the party is to respect my work and not to humiliate me.”

He further said that Union minister Pralhad Joshi had encouraged him to reach out to Nadda. “Union minister Joshi, who is originally from the state, also called me and advised me to call Nadda. However, before I could contact him (Naidu), I got a call from him.”

“I shared all the details with him, including the conduct of Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in the core committee meeting. He assured me that he stands by my side and asked me not to worry. He even invited me to visit Delhi, and I have assured him that I will take an appointment and come,” he said.

He further said that Nadda reassured him of his importance to the party and mentioned that concerns about backward classes had already been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. “Union minister Nadda told me that he is working in the interest of backward classes and his concerns are already communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah,” Sriramulu said.

Joshi also allegedly told Sriramulu that Karnataka BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who had criticised Sriramulu during the party meeting, was ready to retract his remarks.

In response to the turmoil, BJP state president BY Vijayendra acknowledged Sriramulu’s concerns and reiterated the importance of unity. “I noticed the statements made by Sriramulu in the media regarding what was discussed in the core committee meeting. Sriramulu is a senior leader, and I respect him. In the meeting, in the presence of national general secretary Radha Mohan Das, we discussed the need for unity. Discussions also focused on strategies to bring the BJP back to power with a majority.”

However, internal strife persisted with Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal openly criticising former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra. “We can’t keep sloganeering ‘Jai to Yediyurappa, Jai to Vijayendra, and Jai to his daughter’,” Yatnal remarked during a public meeting on Thursday.

Sriramulu’s former ally and mining baron B Janardhana Reddy said: “Quoting scriptures, I convinced Sriramulu to shun violence and give up crime, which he accepted. I brought him to the politics, helped him grow to the level of a minister. Probably that was my fault.”

Leader of opposition in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy sought to play down the drama and said: “There is no infighting as such when leaders spoke about the bypoll loss. Sriramulu just got upset.”

Meanwhile, minister for agriculture N Chaluvarayaswamy said: “The talks were on in the party that Sriramulu would come to our fold during the Lok Sabha election. Somehow, he decided to stay with the BJP. If Sriramulu is willing to join the Congress, he will be welcomed.