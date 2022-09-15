Naga groups sign accord to overcome differences over peace process

Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and seven Naga groups under the umbrella of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) have signed an accord to find ways to overcome differences over the ongoing peace process. The signatories have been at odds with each other.

In a statement after signing the accordant on Wednesday, the groups said they signed it to pursue genuine understanding among the Nagas and resolved to honour the Covenant of Reconciliation (CoR) of 2009.

“...we renew to work together in the spirit of love, desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in [the] violence of words through print and social media among Naga Political Groups and the general public. From this time forth, in order to chart a path forward, we remain committed to peace and respect and to resolve outstanding issues among us,” the accord said.

The signatories resolved to guard against rifts while admitting to their differences. “We are committed to finding ways to transcend our differences through cooperation, to be worked out in future meetings, on the basis of the CoR. In this regard, we understand that cooperation which is socially and politically imaginative and prudently concrete is nation building...,” the statement said.

The signatories appealed to individuals and organisations to refrain from divisive rhetoric, assumptions, and agendas. “Such a culture must end immediately. ...churches, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and conscientious individuals must take... charge to lead with faithful discernment.”

The signatories maintained they are committed to dialogue to move forward, live in peace, and overcome cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that led them to see each other as foes.

In a tweet, chief minister Neiphiu Rio lauded the commitment to peace, unity, respect, and settling outstanding issues. “Peace and unity is the only way forward.”

FNR facilitated the CoR in 2009 against the backdrop of factional conflicts and retaliations for reconciliation. The CoR called upon other Naga groups to join them for reconciliation.

The NSCN (IM), which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997, has signed a Framework Agreement with it. Other groups signed an “Agreed Position” with the Centre in 2017.

The peace talks with these groups were to conclude in 2019 but NSCN (IM)’s stand on a separate flag and constitution prolonged the negotiations for inking a settlement.

Civil society groups have maintained peace talks with the Centre will be effective once Nagas speak in unison and through a common platform.