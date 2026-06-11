Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has strongly condemned the killing of six Nagas in Manipur, describing it as a "horrific and inhuman" act and demanding immediate action against those responsible, while urging people across Nagaland, Manipur and Naga-inhabited areas to maintain peace and restraint. Nagaland CM condemns killing of six Nagas in Manipur, demands action against those involved

In a statement on X, Rio said the incident was particularly painful because it came after Naga organisations had facilitated the safe release of 14 hostages who were in their custody, ensuring their well-being, safety and dignity throughout their captivity.

The Manipur Police on Wednesday said they found the mortal remains of six people, suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

The chief minister said the release of the 14 hostages was carried out in response to appeals from church organisations led by the Baptist World Alliance and following consultations with Naga civil society groups. Rio said he had personally participated in deliberations aimed at securing their release in keeping with the humanitarian and Christian values of the Naga people.

Rio credited the United Naga Council and other apex Naga organisations for exercising restraint and choosing the path of compassion and peace despite what he described as an "extremely volatile situation". He said the safe release of all 14 hostages reflected the Naga people's commitment to human dignity even under difficult circumstances.

However, he said appeals for the reciprocal release of six Naga hostages allegedly held by members of the Kuki community ended in tragedy, with the six individuals reportedly killed instead.

The chief minister termed the incident shocking and beyond comprehension, saying it had deeply wounded the conscience of the Naga people.

Rio urged the Government of India and Manipur government to take urgent measures to ensure justice, calling for those responsible to be identified, apprehended and prosecuted under the law.

"Accountability is essential. Only through a fair, transparent and credible process can a measure of confidence be restored among the people," he said.

The chief minister further called on authorities to take impartial steps to ensure the safety and security of all communities, warning that any erosion of public trust in government institutions would further aggravate the already fragile situation in Manipur.

Appealing for calm, Rio urged citizens, particularly Naga communities in Manipur, Nagaland, the wider Northeast and Myanmar, not to allow grief and anger to fuel further violence. He called for unity, vigilance and adherence to the principles of peace, justice and human dignity.

Rio also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with the victims, saying the entire Naga community stood with them during the difficult period.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.