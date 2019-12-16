e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / Nagaland governor RN Ravi gets additional charge of Meghalaya

Nagaland governor RN Ravi gets additional charge of Meghalaya

RN Ravi is a former intelligence official who has specialised in the Northeast.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi has been given additional charge as Governor of Meghalaya.
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi has been given additional charge as Governor of Meghalaya.(PTI File )
         

Nagaland governor and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, RN Ravi, has been assigned the additional responsibility as the Governor of Meghalaya.

A press communication from President House stated - “The President of India is pleased to appoint R.N. Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya”.

Meghalaya witnessed imposition of curfew in few areas last week over Citizenship Amendment Act but it has now been relaxed. While the government has exempted sixth schedule areas from the Act, which would cover almost all of the state, there remained concerns that the Act would see an influx of immigrants. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for the legislation, but he has since expressed concerns about the act.

Ravi is a former intelligence official who has specialised in the Northeast. Seen as the figure who was responsible for the framework agreement signed between the government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isaak-Muivah) in 2014, he was appointed the governor of Nagaland earlier this year.

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news