Nagaland governor RN Ravi gets additional charge of Meghalaya

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:42 IST

Nagaland governor and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, RN Ravi, has been assigned the additional responsibility as the Governor of Meghalaya.

A press communication from President House stated - “The President of India is pleased to appoint R.N. Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya”.

Meghalaya witnessed imposition of curfew in few areas last week over Citizenship Amendment Act but it has now been relaxed. While the government has exempted sixth schedule areas from the Act, which would cover almost all of the state, there remained concerns that the Act would see an influx of immigrants. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for the legislation, but he has since expressed concerns about the act.

Ravi is a former intelligence official who has specialised in the Northeast. Seen as the figure who was responsible for the framework agreement signed between the government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isaak-Muivah) in 2014, he was appointed the governor of Nagaland earlier this year.