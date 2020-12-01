Nagaland observes 58th statehood today with muted celebrations

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:26 IST

Nagaland is observing its 58th foundation day today. A sombre event with strict Covid-19 protocols marked the celebrations in the state capital of Kohima. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who took the general salute from a five-team parade contingent at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, greeted the people of the state and paid rich tributes to the leaders, whose “foresightedness and determination” ensured the creation of Nagaland state with special Constitutional provisions as the 16th state of the Union of India on December 1, 1963.

“We, as a state, have come a long way since its creation. We have been able to build good capabilities in every sector, and our unified response in combating Covid-19 is a testimony of it,” Rio said.

He also mentioned that people’s quest for a solution to the long standing Naga political issue has continued through the years and the journey has passed many milestones. “We all are aware that the negotiations between the various Naga political groups and the Government of India have seen a breakthrough with common ground being reached on various issues. We expect everyone to continue with the same spirit of understanding and oneness for moving forward to the eventual solution without any delay,” Rio said.

He also talked about the extraordinary situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, where the entire health infrastructure went through a major overhaul. The chief minister lamented that despite all efforts, the lockdown, though necessary, had an adverse impact on the livelihoods of the people. But he pointed out that various government departments were rising to the challenge with new initiatives and approaches.

The pandemic has also posed a serious threat to the tourism industry but the government is launching the 21st edition of its annual Hornbill Festival 2020 on virtual platform to boost the industry, said the chief minister.

Further, Rio reminded the people to be aware that the threat of the pandemic still exists and they cannot afford to lower their guard any time soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of statehood day.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous development,” PM Modi tweeted, while the President tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. Nagaland offers a unique blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty. May the state scale new heights of progress in the coming years.”