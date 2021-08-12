Nagaland Oppn, ruling PDA to come together for united government

The opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF), the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), and the BJP, a major ally of the government, have agreed in principle to form an oppositionless “Nagaland United Government” including two Independent MLAs on Wednesday, sources said. This follows NPF’s July 20 proposal to the NDPP-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) to come together for the Naga peace process.

This was resolved in a meeting held at the residential office of chief minister Neiphiu Rio with the representatives of all the political parties involved.

When asked about the new development on Wednesday, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along said “we are in positive consultation” without divulging further details.

On July 19, the NPF passed a resolution to move for an all-party government and endorsed it to the chief minister for necessary consideration in the interest of the Naga political solution.

Although Nagaland’s legislators are not directly involved in the peace talks, subsequent elected members over the years have, cutting across party lines, held ground that they would play a facilitating role for settlement of the Indo-Naga issue.

Nagaland has had an oppositionless government earlier in 2015 during the third tenure of the NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland when Congress MLAs joined the government and subsequently merged with the ruling NPF.

Although this time the NPF MLAs asserted that they would not be merging with any party.

“We are talking about an all-party government, a coalition, where we will maintain our respective party ideologies,” said a senior NPF legislator.

Nagaland government recently formed a parliamentary committee comprising of all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and the two Nagaland MPs led by chief minister Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton and opposition leader TR Zeliang to act as facilitators in the ongoing peace talks between the Centre and Naga armed groups.

Subsequently, the assembly passed a resolution on August 3, asking all Naga political groups to unite to expedite the peace process while appealing to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political issue to resume talks with a positive approach.

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government of India in 1997 and the two have been holding political dialogues since then, while a conglomeration of seven different Naga national political groups (NNPGs) also got into separate talks with the Centre in 2017.

The Centre signed a “framework agreement” with NSCN (IM) in 2015, and an “agreed position” with the NNPGs in 2017.

However, talks have been in a limbo after the NSCN (IM) refused to budge on its demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.