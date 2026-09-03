Kohima, Sept 3 The Naga Students' Federation's protest outside the assembly against the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram entered its second day on Thursday, as the issue was raised during Zero Hour in the House. Nagaland: Protest over mandatory Vande Mataram singing enters second day, govt urges NSF to withdraw

The NSF members sang hymns such as "When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder", "Onward, Christian Soldiers" and "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus", as they protested the Centre's decision.

Raising the matter in the assembly, NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, a former NSF president, said the agitation was not confined to any particular constituency but concerned the state as a whole.

He said the controversy centred on the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram and had already generated extensive debate in the House.

Kikon said the state government, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, had taken serious note of the sentiments expressed by legislators across tribal and political affiliations, as well as views of the Church, civil society organisations, tribal bodies and the NSF.

Kikon said an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28 directed states to ensure the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram during the arrival of important VVIPs at national functions, including the governor's arrival at the assembly.

The matter was subsequently referred to a committee constituted to examine the applicability in Nagaland of laws passed by Parliament in the context of Article 371A of the Constitution, he said.

The committee, headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister K G Kenye, has been examining the issue and was expected to submit its report during the ongoing session.

However, Kikon said the enactment of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 2026, had necessitated a fresh examination of the legal position.

He appealed to the NSF to withdraw its agitation, saying the concerns would be addressed at the appropriate forum.

"I would like to appeal, on behalf of the Government, and in the capacity of the former President of NSF, to the NSF friends, to kindly call off their agitation," he said.

Kenye, while explaining the committee's position, described the issue as "very contentious" and "hypersensitive", particularly in the context of Article 371A and other constitutional provisions.

He said the committee had met twice, in May and June, and was ready to table its report. However, the President's assent to the Bill passed by both Houses of Parliament had changed the legal circumstances.

"Earlier it was an executive directive, and now that it has been enacted by Parliament, it takes the shape of law," Kenye said.

The committee was awaiting publication of the legislation in the Gazette of India before examining its provisions further, following which it would submit its report to the House, he said.

Despite the government's appeal and the committee's ongoing examination, the NSF maintained that it would continue its protest unless the Nagaland assembly adopted a resolution opposing the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram.

Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha member, S Supongmeren Jamir, visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the protesters. He assured the students that he would take up the matter with the Centre.

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