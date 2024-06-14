 Nagpur Blast: Director, Manager of explosive manufacturing unit arrested after six dead | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Nagpur Blast: Director, Manager of explosive manufacturing unit arrested after six dead

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Three workers have also sustained injuries from the blast in an explosive manufacturing factory unit in Nagpur which claimed the lives of six people.

Following an explosion which claimed the life of six workers in the factory on Thursday afternoon, the manager and director of the explosive manufacturing unit in Dhamna, Nagpur were arrested on Friday,

According to Police Commissioner, a firecracker unit nearby caught fire, with workers packing them when the incident took place.(X/ANI)
According to Police Commissioner, a firecracker unit nearby caught fire, with workers packing them when the incident took place.(X/ANI)

Jay Khemka, director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd and Sagar Deshmukh, manager of the factory, were arrested, said Vinod Godbole, police inspector, Hingna police station, Nagpur, according to ANI.

Apart from the six workers killed, three were critically injured in the blast on Thursday.

General manager of Chamundi Explosive Pvt. Ltd., Sanjay Tidke told The Hindu that compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. He said, “As soon as I received information about the incident, I took relief efforts. Compensation will be given to the families of the deceased.”

Police commissioner Ravindra Singhal told The Hindu, "The firecrackers that were stored in a nearby unit caught fire, which resulted in the blast. The workers were packing them when the incident took place. Experts have been roped in to ascertain the cause of the incident,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that the district administration is doing the needful and that he has contacted the district administration and the police commissioner.

"The news is very sad that six people died in an explosion at Chamunda Explosive Company in Hingana MIDC area of Nagpur. three people are critical in this incident and they have been admitted to Dande Hospital for treatment," he posted, according to ANI.

Fadnavis also offered financial aid for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh too visited the incident site on Thursday.

(with inputs from ANI and The Hindu)

 

Friday, June 14, 2024
